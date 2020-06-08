Maine Residents Line The Streets To Welcome POTUS

Hundreds of supporters lined the motorcade path to welcome President Donald Trump in Maine on Friday.

Enthusiastic residents showed out in effect with their MAGA swag in Guilford, where in fact the president toured a coronavirus testing factory.

After the last 90 days of virus-related lockdowns and restrictions on large gatherings, this video is uplifting and refreshing to watch.

It calls to mind President Trump’s historic rallies held over the last few years, and provides us with an expression of some normalcy we enjoyed pre-COVID-19.

Maine clearly felt it was time for you to “Make America Normal Again.” You can watch it below:

A few Black Lives Matter (BLM) protestors showed up, nevertheless they were far outnumbered by the president’s supporters, in line with the Daily Mail.

A tweet today by actress Lily Marston reads, “Can’t help but notice a lack of riot gear or military control to ensure the safety and protection of this very large crowd.”

President Trump responded to her tweet by saying “riot gear or military control is not necessary because ANTIFA & other Wacko groups of Anarchists aren’t present to cause trouble.”

Can’t help but notice deficiencies in riot gear or military control to guarantee the protection and safety of the very large crowd. https://t.co/J2qeNSxdKZ — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@lily_marston) June 6, 2020

In a factory storeroom converted into an auditorium with chairs spaced six feet apart, President Trump was greeted by a keen crowd of approximately 150 workers at the Puritan Medical Products plant.

The company, a significant employer in the town of just one,500, received $75.5 million to double its production from 20 million to 40 million swabs to help address shortages of the supplies needed to test patients for COVID-19. “Now our nation has turned to you,” Trump said, “as we massively increase our testing capacity.”

Trump’s 34-minute speech included a jab at Maine’s Democrat Governor Janet Mills for the pace of her reopening plan for the Maine economy as the state continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19. “What’s she doing?” the president asked. “You got to open this state up.” It was Trump’s 2nd attack on Governor Mills during his visit. Earlier in your day at a roundtable with commercial fishermen in Bangor, he compared Mills to a “dictator.”

The president was at odds with Maine’s governor, who was on the president’s call with governors earlier in the day Monday, before that he even made the trip Friday. According to the Daily Mail, Mills told the president that if he came to her state he’d cause “security problems.”

The president responded by telling Mills the White House would “look into that,” adding that he would bring out “a tremendous crowd” in the Democrat’s state.

On Thursday, Mills issued a public warning to Trump: “As the individual responsible for the health and safety of Maine people, including those who support and do not support the president, I again ask the president to check his inflammatory rhetoric at the door and abandon the divisive language that sows seeds of distrust among our people,” she said in a statement.

“I hope he will heed this call and appeal to the best in all people and lead us with courage and compassion through this difficult time,” the governor added. She then urged demonstrators “to exercise that fundamental right with respect and do so safely amid this deadly pandemic.”

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden slammed Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis in a Friday morning statement geared at the president’s Maine trip. “He’s now hoping we buy his revisionist history on his Administration’s incompetent and bungled response to this public health crisis,” Biden said.

“It’s a response that contributed to the deaths of 95 Mainers and has forced 168,000 Mainers to file for unemployment,” he added.

Didn’t we just see Biden attend a memorial service filled with countless people—most of whom were seated mere inches from another, and several of whom were face-mask-free?

Curious that he and Mills never have uttered a word concerning the potential impacts thousands of people rioting in the streets together may have on the pandemic, yet chose to voice grave concern over Maine residents turning up to welcome our president to their town.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 6, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and can be used by permission.

