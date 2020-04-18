Maine lawmaker organizes protest of governor’s coronavirus stay-at-home order

Rep. Chris Johansen is internet hosting a “Re-Open Maine” convoy that can circle the governor’s mansion in Augusta on Monday to protest Mills’ stay-at-home order, Newsweek reported. Another group plans on protesting on the state Capitol the identical day.

Johansen’s Facebook occasion web page for the protest says, “It is time we sent our governor this message: ‘Maine needs to get back to work, we understand that this disease is contagious, and we are responsibly following the guidelines,'” Newsweek reported.

Protests just like the one being deliberate by Johansen, principally organized by conservative teams and supporters of President Trump, have been staged this week at statehouses across the nation, together with in Wisconsin, Michigan and Virginia, in accordance with the Portland Press Herald.

On Friday, a protest in Huntington Beach in Southern California drew greater than 200 demonstrators demanding an finish to the state’s stay-at-home order, in accordance with stories.

They carried placards saying, “Defy Fascist Lockdown,” “Stop the Tyranny, Open California,” and “We Deem Our Governor Non Essential.”

Maine residents have been ordered to remain residence till May 15.

On Friday, Mills stated she would quickly unveil plans for a phased-in reopening “tailored to the demographics and various economic sectors of our state” with out elaborating.

Johansen is telling those that present up for the protest to carry bullhorns, carry flags and put on Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats, in accordance with Newsweek. He has additionally advised them to put on face masks and cling to social distancing pointers.

Johansen advised the Press Herald that he believes the coronavirus poses a public well being menace, however he thinks the dangers are decrease in rural counties than in additional densely populated counties like Cumberland and York, the place most of the confirmed circumstances are.

He stated some of the restrictions Mills imposed in her government orders needs to be relaxed in rural areas, in accordance with the paper.

“When it first happened, it was probably reasonable, but we need to adjust it now,” Johansen stated. “More than half the state of Maine has no cases.”

Only two folks have examined optimistic for COVID-19 in Aroostook County, the place Johansen lives, in accordance with the paper.

There have been 827 Maine residents who’ve examined optimistic for the coronavirus and 29 have died, the paper reported.

According to the Press Herald, Johansen acknowledged that protesters will likely be taking a danger and stated he’s involved about his personal well being.

“I wouldn’t be doing it if it just wasn’t so important to these businesses,” Johansen stated. “We’ve got to figure something out; we can’t have the same rules for places like Aroostook County that we do for Cumberland and York.”

“We are going to cut them a lot of slack. We understand people want to have their voices heard, and if they do it in a reasonable manner I don’t think there are going to a lot of problems,” Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin stated of the Monday protest., in accordance with the paper.