Maine inn linked to wedding COVID-19 outbreak has license reinstated

The Maine inn at the center of an outbreak of COVID-19 has had its company license reinstated by the Maine Department of Health andHuman Services Officials stated the Big Moose Inn surpassed the indoor event limitation of 50 individuals for a wedding reception onAug 7. The inn was at first pointed out, and its license was then suspended Wednesday after a follow-up go to where even more offenses of public health standards were found, authorities stated.The license suspension stated the follow-up go to revealed that dining-room tables were not spaced to be 6 feet apart, workers were not using face coverings and there was no social distancing.State authorities stated they dealt with the inn to bring them into compliance with regulations.A health assessment report provided onAug 19 and launched on Friday provided more information on the wedding occasion.According to the report, the state’s Health Inspection Program was informed onAug 17 that 24 out of 65 individuals who went to the wedding reception had actually checked favorable for coronavirus.Inspectors checked out the inn and found out that temperature levels of all the wedding visitors were taken prior to going into the center and all temperature levels were regular.Staff were using masks for the occasion, however visitors did not use masks and it was not imposed by personnel. There were indications asking for visitors to wear face coverings.Social distancing was not kept by visitors on an upper deck. The report discovered individuals at the bar socially distanced and tables were spaced 6 …

