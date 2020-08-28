Maine inn linked to wedding COVID-19 outbreak has license reinstated, 123 cases linked to outbreak

The Maine inn at the center of an outbreak of COVID-19 has had its service license reinstated by the Maine Department of Health andHuman Services Officials stated the Big Moose Inn went beyond the indoor event limitation of 50 individuals for a wedding reception onAug 7. The inn was at first pointed out, and its license was then suspended Wednesday after a follow-up go to where even more infractions of public health standards were found, authorities stated.The license suspension stated the follow-up go to revealed that dining-room tables were not spaced to be 6 feet apart, staff members were not using face coverings and there was no social distancing.State authorities stated they dealt with the inn to bring them into compliance with policies. Officials stated the inn signed a kind specifying their dedication to compliance with state policies.The Maine CDC stated it will carefully keep track of the inn to guarantee continued compliance.HEALTH EVALUATION REPORTA health assessment report released onAug 19 and launched on Friday provided more information on the wedding occasion.According to the report, the state’s Health Inspection Program was alerted onAug 17 that 24 out of 65 individuals who went to the wedding reception had actually evaluated favorable for coronavirus.Inspectors checked out the inn and found out that temperature levels of all the wedding visitors were taken prior to getting in the center and all temperature levels were typical.Staff were using masks for the occasion, however visitors did not use masks and it was not imposed by …
