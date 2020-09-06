Maine Forest Ranger headed to fight wildfire in Colorado

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) –

Crews from the Maine Forest Service continue to provide their assistance to teams combating fires out west.

Ranger Keith Draper is heading to Colorado today, to aid fight a fire that’s presently reported at more than 23,000 acres.

“We do out-of-state mobilization assignments for wildfire suppression. Starting towards the end of the summer here, they have a pretty large wildfire season out west, and doing so, we offer some of our personnel and our resources to go out and fight those wildfires. We’re going to I believe it’s Redfeather Lakes, Colorado area. It’s the Cameron Peak fire. It’s on a couple of U.S. Forest – Forest’s grounds,” states Keith Draper.

Draper, who’s dealt with wildfires in Maine and Quebec, states Maine Forest Rangers utilize their experience, using support each year throughout wildfire season in western states. Rangers from throughout Maine have actually been appointed to fires in Colorado and California this summertime, serving about 2 weeks at a time. Nearly 700 workers are appointed to the Colorado fire.

