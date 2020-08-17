WE’LL GET YOUR FIRST LOOK AT THE WEATHER IN A MOMENT…FIRST… THE NEW CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS RELEASED FROM THE MAINE CDC EARLIER TODAY… á29á NEW CASES TODAY, FOR A NEW TOTAL OF 4- THOUSAND, ONE- HUNDRED AND 97 CASES. THERE ARE NO NEW DEATHS….THAT TOTAL REMAINING 1- HUNDRED AND 27. ACTIVE CASES NOW AT 4- HUNDRED AND 32, TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THOSE WHO HAVE DIED AND THOSE WHO HAVE RECOVERE

Maine CDC reports 29 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Updated: 12:35 PM EDT Aug 17, 2020 The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 29 new cases of coronavirus on Monday.No new deaths were reported. A total of 127 Mainers with COVID-19 have died since the outbreak began.The 29 additional cases bring the total in Maine to 4,197.A total of 3,638 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 14 over the past 24 hours.Hospitalizations doubled from 5 to 10 over the last 1MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:Deaths: 127Total cases: 4,197Confirmed cases: 3,638Probable cases: 430Cumulative positivity rate: 2.34%14-day positivity rate: 0.7%Patients recovered: 3,638Active cases: 432Currently hospitalized: 10Patients in intensive care unit: 3Patients on ventilators: 1Get the latest coronavirus information from the Maine CDCWHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?Symptoms of coronavirus may include…

Read The Full Article