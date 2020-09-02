(*19 *). (*19 *). Maine CDC reports 1 new coronavirus-related death, 19 new cases Updated: 11:35 AM EDT Sep 2, 2020.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported one new coronavirus-related death and 19 extra cases on Wednesday.The 19 extra cases bring the overall in Maine to 4,567. An overall of 133 Mainers with coronavirus have actually now passed away. The new death was an individual fromSomerset County An overall of 3,978 Mainers have actually recuperated from the infection, which is a boost of 33 over the previous 24 hr.Active cases are at 456, which is a decline of 15 fromTuesday MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA: Deaths: 133 Total cases: 4,567 Confirmed cases: 4,100 Probable cases: 467 Cumulative positivity rate: 1.93% 14-day positivity rate: 0.7% Patients recuperated: 3,978 Active cases: 456 Currently hospitalized: 11 Patients in extensive care system: 6 Patients on ventilators: 1Get the most recent coronavirus details from the Maine CDCCOVID-19 SIGNSSymptoms of coronavirus might consist of fever, cough, trouble breathing and aching throat. Symptoms usually appear 2 to 2 week after direct exposure.Other signs consist of chills, duplicated shaking with chills, muscle discomfort, headache and new loss of taste and/or odor.Health authorities stated a lot of clients experience moderate signs and can …