Maine CDC reports 1 new coronavirus death, 15 new cases; total recoveries top 4,000

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported one new coronavirus- associated death and 15 new cases of the infection on Friday.The 15 extra cases bring the total in Maine to 4,632.The new reported death was a lady in her 80s fromSomerset County A total of 134 Mainers with COVID-19 have died.A total of 4,006 Mainers have actually recuperated from the infection, which is a boost of 18 over the previous 24 hours.MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA: Deaths: 134 Total cases: 4,632 Confirmed cases: 4,164 Probable cases: 468 Cumulative positivity rate: 1.86% 14-day positivity rate: 0.6% Patients recuperated: 4,006 Active cases: 492 Currently hospitalized: 9 Patients in extensive care system: 5 Patients on ventilators: 2Get the current coronavirus details from the Maine CDCONGOING BREAK OUTSThe Maine CDC stated Friday that there is no modification in the number cases connected with break outs at the York County Jail and the (*15 *) Baptist Church in Sanford.There are 72 cases connected with the prison and 10 cases associated witht he church.The variety of cases at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison have actually increased to 19. Eight locals and 11 employee have actually checked favorable for the infection.The York County Jail break out and the Maplecrest break out are connected to the break out including a wedding event and reception onAug 7 in the Millinocket location. The total variety of cases including that break out is now …

