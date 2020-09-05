Maine cases of Covid-19 linked to a wedding reception hit 147, with 3 deaths

Three individuals linked to the break out have died of the virus , Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson Robert Long informed CNN.

The wedding was kept in Millinocket on August 7. Since then, the cases have actually spread out to a assisted living home and a jail, both more than 100 miles far from the place.

The wedding break out examination as of Thursday was still at 56 cases amongst the visitors and their secondary and tertiary contacts. Secondary contacts are individuals who had close contact with somebody who participated in and tertiary contacts are individuals who had close contact with a secondary.

The state had 4,667 cases of coronavirus and 134 deaths through Friday, according to the Maine Covid-19 website. Covid cases at a prison and assisted living home Outbreaks linked to the wedding have actually unfolded at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison and York County Jail in Alfred, the state company revealed recently. Seventy- 2 individuals linked to the York County Jail have actually checked favorable for the infection, Long statedThursday Of those, 46 are prisoners, 19 work at the prison and 7 are home members of those prison staff members. The prison is more than 220 miles far from the reception website. Maine CDC started examining the prison break out on August 21. The break out at the Maplecrest rehabilitation center in Madison, which is more than 100 miles from the wedding place, has actually likewise grown, according to Maine CDC. An staff member of the assisted living home is a secondary case associated with the wedding break out …

