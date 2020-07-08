WOMAN HOOKS 851-POUND BLUE MARLIN, SETTING POSSIBLE RECORDS FOR ALABAMA AND GULF OF MEXICO

What started out as a brief, leisurely fishing excursion changed into an hours-long battle between your 34-year-old man from Andover and a huge state record-breaking lake trout weighing nearly 40 pounds.

According to Bangor Daily News, Poland let out 150 yards of lead-core line to target fish at the bottom of the Lower Richardson Lake last week. Soon he felt something catch, and then the fight ensued.

“I can’t even dare to guess how many times it ran line out on me, and then I’d reel it back in,” Poland thought to the local news outlet, noting how unprepared he was for this type of massive catch.

“It felt like two days, but [the fight] was probably an hour or an hour . 5, tops,” Poland thought to Bangor Daily News. “I walked it up to the back of the boat, looked at my 18- to 20-inch net and quickly kicked that to the side.”

Once Poland was able to have the lake trout, or togue, to the outer lining, he were able to grab it with his hands and drag it into the boat.

When measured on an avowed scale on shore, the fish clocked in at 44-inches long and weighed 39.2 pounds. The hefty-sized togue smashed the last record of 41 inches and 31.5 pounds, which had been set in 1958 by Hollis Grindle.

Poland plans to really have the giant fish mounted and displayed in his home, though he’s got promised the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife to save lots of the otolith bone so officials can determine how old it was.

“There was a fleeting moment where I really wanted to put it back,” Poland thought to the outlet. “But ultimately, I would have been the biggest liar in the world if I had. Then it really would have just been a fish tale.”