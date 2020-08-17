Mail-in voting: Several US states considering legal action against Trump administration and USPS

At least a half lots states consisting of Colorado, North Carolina and Virginia are stated to be evaluating their legal alternatives against the administration.

A source with understanding of the matter validated Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is in touch with other attorney generals of the United States to determine next actions, consisting of possible legal action.

“We will not be deterred by Donald Trump’s blatant attempts to undermine the integrity of our elections. We are exploring all options available to ensure everyone’s vote is counted,” Healey informed CNN in a declaration on Sunday.

The Washington Post initially reported that attorney generals of the United States from Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Washington state and North Carolina, to name a few, are going over possibly signing up with forces to take legal action against the Trump administration.

New Jersey’s Office of the Attorney General informed CNN in a declaration, “Attorney General (Gurbir) Grewal is deeply concerned by recent reports of potential political interference in the operations of the U.S. Postal Service. As is our standard practice, we are neither going to confirm nor deny a grand jury investigation.” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold informed CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday, “We’re considering all options, including legal options against the President and the postmaster general.” “There are a great deal of barriers being installed from the administration– whether that’s attempting to require Americans to risk their extremely lives to cast a tally, to horning in the …

