Mail carriers injured from paintball attacks in DC and Maryland, $50G reward offered

Several carriers endured small injuries after being struck by the paintballs, claimed Michael Martel, a representative for the USPIS– the police and safety arm of the Postal Service, according to the Washington Post.

NATIONAL ORGANIZATION OF LETTER CARRIERS: POST OFFICE ON BRINK OF SHUTTING DOWN BECAUSE OF PANDEMIC

“Take no activity to collar he or she [or persons] on your own,” the USPIS prompted.

One of the suspects was called an African-American man in his 20 s, in between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet high, with a slim construct and either pigtails or dreadlocks, the USPIS claimed. He was last seen putting on a white tee shirt. The various other suspect was just called an African American with a slim construct.

Martel claimed summaries offered of the assaulters recommended that the attacks belonged, according to the paper.