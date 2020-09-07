Maiden DTM win a “relief” after years of team orders

Frijns qualified on the front row for the first of the two Dutch races on Saturday, and overhauled polesitter Loic Duval after the pitstops to secure his first victory since joining the category in 2018.

The Dutch driver has been one of the star performers of the 2020 season so far, scoring four pole positions and as many podium finishes in the opening eight races of the season.

Frijns’ upturn in performance has coincided with a ban on team orders in 2020, allowing all drivers within both the Audi and BMW stables to challenge for victories without the threat of being asked to concede position to aid their employers’ title bids.

Asked by Motorsport.com if the Assen victory was his best ever in any category, Frijns, a Bathurst 12 Hour and Formula E race winner, said: “Because it took so long, I think [so].

“The last three years have just been frustrating for me. Everyone knows that some team orders have been played in recent years, when I wasn’t in the title game anymore.

“Now that’s not so bad in itself, since team orders are gone after all. We are more free to race, although I’m not saying that makes any difference.

“But if you see that I’ve been close many times, that I’ve achieved four pole positions [so far in 2020] but haven’t been able to cash in on a win, it has hurt me a bit now…