Mahmoud Nawajaa’s detention extended by Israel, again – Middle East Monitor

Israeli authorities extended the detention of Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) activist Mahmoud Nawajaa for 8 more days over the weekend, reported Wafa news company.

General planner of the Palestinian National BDS Committee Mahmoud Nawajaa, 33, was jailed from his house last month in the inhabited West Bank town of Abu Qash near Ramallah at around 3am, his better half Ruba Alayan stated.

Despite Amnesty International’s require his instant and genuine release following his detention being extended the very first time round recently, Nawajaa stays locked up at the Al-Jalameh interrogation centre near Haifa without charge.

Since his arrest, Nawajaa has actually not been permitted to exercise his right to see his legal representative, selected by rights group Addameer.

The Amnesty declaration required pressure on Israel to launch him, stating that Israel has actually analyzed the worldwide neighborhood’s failure “to take concrete action” to press it “as a green light” to pursue its unlawful policies, consisting of the persecution of Palestinian human rights protectors.

In a declaration released recently, it stated: “Israeli authorities need to right away and unconditionally release Palestinian human rights protector Mahmoud …