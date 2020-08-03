Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf’s Powerful Protest

Led by Guest Editor Carmelo Anthony, SLAM’s new magazine (below) focuses on social justice and activism as seen through the lens of basketball. 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to the Social Change Fund. Grab your copy here.

I grew up in a small town, roughly five blocks from the Gulf of Mexico. But we were on the other side of the cut. We were in the ghetto.

I grew up in a single-parent home. My mother raised me with two of my brothers. She had the equivalent of an eighth-grade public education and was our sole provider yet provided for us in ways that astound me to this day. How she did it—making it all work and distracting us from the devastation of it all—is nothing short of amazing.

I grew up never knowing who my father was. As a child, that was something that periodically disturbed me—just not knowing that information. Oftentimes growing up, you’re looking for that male figure to help take the load off you. But, for me, it never came.

Growing up in Gulfport, MS, I remember walking to the beach one day. I can vividly remember, as if it was yesterday, watching the KKK casually marching down the beach; I couldn’t help but wonder who was under those white hoods and if I knew them. Even at that time, they signified something evil.

As…