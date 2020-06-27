Maher shames Bolton for not backing Biden despite pubbing anti-Trump book: How could Dem ‘be worse’?

“Yet you won’t vote for Biden,” Maher stated. “You say you will not vote for Trump however you will not vote for Biden.

“How could Biden be worse?” Maher requested. “What could the Democrat be that you think this list could be surpassed by?”

Bolton responded by saying the November election alternative was like “comparing apples to oranges.”

He his objections to the previous vp have been “philosophical” and {that a} Biden presidency would be “another four years” of Obama nationwide safety coverage — however famous {that a} second Trump time period additionally poses a “different set of risks.”

“I wish there were a conservative Republican that I could vote for who had a chance of winning, but there’s not,” Bolton advised Maher. “My situation is that I live in Maryland and that my vote doesn’t mean much one way or the other. So I’m going to do the best I can to show philosophically that I remain committed to these national security values that I’ve had for a long time.”

“But we only get two choices,” Maher pushed again. “We only have apples and oranges. There’s only an apple and an orange on the ballot and you have to pick one. And even if your vote doesn’t count, your influence does.”

Bolton defined that he confronted an analogous private dilemma in 2016 and admitted he made the “same argument” Maher was making when he voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton. Back then, Bolton stated, he believed a Trump presidency could be “at least worth trying.”

“I think what I’ve tried to do now is try to lay out 500 pages of facts about Donald Trump’s performance and they’re there for anybody to use for whatever purpose that they think fit,” Bolton continued. “Obviously, Trump didn’t want the book to come out at all and sued to stop it, but I view that as the contribution I can make.”

Bolton insisted he would stay “unstinting” along with his criticism of the president because the election approaches and that he will not go “out of his way” to assault Biden.

He added that he’ll make an effort to assist Republicans in holding onto the Senate.