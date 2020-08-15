Maher says Biden’s lead over Trump too slim: ‘Hillary was ahead by more’

By
Jasyson
-

“Biden’s ahead, but he’s not, to my view, comfortably ahead. Not for my comfort,” Maher stated. “I mean, Hillary was ahead by more at some point. And I just got to ask: What is your party doing against this walking disaster that you can’t close the gap better than that?”

Buttigieg reacted, informing Maher that “it’s never just about policy” in a governmental race.

“The policies of this administration were a disaster, the leadership of this administration is a disaster, we know that,” Buttigieg described. “But still, I think there are a lot of folks who heard a message — fraudulent though it was, a message that here’s somebody who sees you and cares about you. Now’s our chance to change that. And I think Joe Biden is really focused on making sure that we reach out.”

Maher then asked the panel if he believed the Democratic Party was “too captured by its far-left fringe.” Yang dismissed the assertion however raised a various concern that the celebration deals with.

Former Democratic governmental prospects Pete Buttigieg, left, and Andrew Yang, displayed in file pictures, talked about the 2020 governmental election on “Real Time with Bill Maher” on Friday night.

“When I was marketing around the nation, I stated, …

