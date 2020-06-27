Maher says Biden sidelined by coronavirus rules helped shut down ‘gaffe machine’

“Plus, let’s be honest,” Maher added. “He’s a bit of a gaffe machine. He’d be saying all sorts of different things.”

Both critics and Democratic allies have made reference to Biden being “stuck in his basement” in current months amid the pandemic, popping up for the occasional public look. But throughout the panel dialogue, Maher insisted it was for the very best.

MAHER SHAMES BOLTON FOR NOT BACKING BIDEN DESPITE PUBBING ANTI-TRUMP BOOK: HOW COULD DEM ‘BE WORSE’?

Maher then argued that what folks need is “not Donald Trump” and that Biden is “that guy.”

“It’s the idea of Joe Biden that we like. Maybe not the guy himself so much,” Maher chuckled.

Democratic strategist James Carville pushed again, defending Biden and his marketing campaign’s efficiency amid the 2020 race.

“First of all, I think that the Biden campaign has actually been pretty smart so far,” Carville mentioned. “I think his performance in the debates, particularly in the debate before South Carolina, was quite strong. I think his appearances and so forth, albeit limited, have been really good. By the way, he’s been running on the most progressive platform in the history of the Democratic Party, alright? It’s not like he’s not for a lot of things that progressives can’t be excited about.”