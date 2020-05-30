Maher rips Fauci on inconsistencies, warns liberals against ‘lionizing’ him

In his closing remarks Friday evening, Maher slammed the inconsistencies in well being officers’ steering — akin to permitting folks to fly on crowded airplanes however not permitting them to assemble in open-air sports activities stadiums.

However, he famous that the “vacuum in leadership” does not solely belong to President Trump, taking purpose at Fauci, the outstanding medical skilled on the coronavirus job pressure.

“In late January, Dr. Fauci said that the coronavirus was ‘a very, very low risk to the United States. … It isn’t something the American public needs to worry about or be frightened about,'” Maher mentioned, quoting Fauci.

He then pointed to a New York Times report claiming that in January, Trump “ignored” the warnings concerning the coronavirus from his administration and medical specialists, stressing “all those people knew it was a threat by then, but Dr. Fauci was saying ‘very, very low risk?'”

Maher then knocked Fauci for dismissing the urgency of sporting masks throughout a “60 Minutes” interview in March, noting that he additionally mentioned, ‘If you wish to go on a cruise ship, go on a cruise ship.”

“Look, I think Dr. Fauci is honorable, smart, and sincere but I also thought that about Robert Mueller,” Maher continued. “And I worry that liberals are once again falling into the same trap of lionizing someone just because they’re the anti-Trump.”

He concluded, “Even before the virus, America had a far too chronically sick population, which is one reason why we’ve lost so many now. We need to demand something better than how the entrenched medical establishment manages symptoms but cures and heals far too little.”