Maher presses Pelosi on coronavirus spending: ‘Funny money’ may collapse economy into depression

HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher has pressed on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the topic of the trillions of federal dollars which is kept by the House. According to Maher, if the House does not act in the right time, the house of cards would fall down and America will slide into Depression.

Pelosi is facing criticism for quite some time since President Trump signed off a $484 billion package to boost small business firms and industries during this time of crisis. It also provides a 100 billion dollars for hospitals and testing kits as the country is scheduled for a slow opening within a few days. Maher asked Pelosi: “I know we can bail out certain sectors as we have done in the past, I don’t know how you can keep indefinitely writing checks.”

Read More