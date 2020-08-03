Magnussen critical of Albon’s “poorly judged” passing attempt

Magnussen crashed out at the end of the opening lap of Sunday’s race at Silverstone after being struck by Albon at the last corner.

An error by Magnussen leaving the penultimate corner left him out of shape for Club, unlocking for Albon to attempt and surpass up the within.

But Albon quickly discovered there was insufficient space to pass the Haas vehicle, leading to contact in spite of a late attempt to back out of the relocation.

The clash sent out Magnussen into the gravel, ending his race, while Albon was entrusted to vehicle damage and landed a five-second time charge for the occurrence.

Magnussen discussed after the race that he did not comprehend why Albon remained in such a rush to make the overtake, thinking he would have made it through not long after had he been more client.

“By the time I saw him, it was way too late for me to really give him any room,” Magnussen stated.

” I believe it would have been extremely simple for him to wait. He had a method quicker vehicle, he would have quickly passed by me anyhow.

” I do not believe he would have had a really tough time if he had actually not taken that substantial threat right there. He would have most likely done it the next corner even.

“Clearly it wasn’t any bad intentions from him, just I think poorly judged.”

