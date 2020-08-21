Magnus Carlsen wins richest and most-watched online chess event ever

“I don’t know what to say, there were just so many twists and turns. Ultimately, it’s a bit random that everything is decided by one game, but it has to end at some point,” the 29-year-old stated after his success.

“[Nakamura’s] simply really, really durable and I simply discovered the entire match really tough and undesirable to play. At some points, I felt that I was beating him and then he began turning it around.

“I never felt I had the energy and never felt at any moment cruising, so it was just a never-ending struggle. That’s why it became so close.”

Carlsen and Nakamura have actually had an intense competition covering over ten years. In 2016, Nakamura compared Carlsen to Sauron from ‘The Lord of the Rings’– something Carlsen appeared to …