Magnus Carlsen wins richest and most-watched online chess event ever

By
Jasyson
-
The Norwegian world champs has actually won the ending of the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour, the richest and most-watched chess event in history.
Carlsen beat Hikaru Nakamura in the Grand Final of the Norwegian’s $1 million signature trip to bag the $140,000 champ’s reward and bring his overall Tour payouts to $349,500.
Over the week-long last video game in between the 2 chess titans, Carlsen needed to originate from behind 3 times, prior to lastly beating Nakamura in an Armageddon tiebreak– a choosing video game which should have a winner, where White is provided more time however a draw suggests success for Black.

“I don’t know what to say, there were just so many twists and turns. Ultimately, it’s a bit random that everything is decided by one game, but it has to end at some point,” the 29-year-old stated after his success.

“[Nakamura’s] simply really, really durable and I simply discovered the entire match really tough and undesirable to play. At some points, I felt that I was beating him and then he began turning it around.

“I never felt I had the energy and never felt at any moment cruising, so it was just a never-ending struggle. That’s why it became so close.”

Carlsen and Nakamura have actually had an intense competition covering over ten years. In 2016, Nakamura compared Carlsen to Sauron from ‘The Lord of the Rings’– something Carlsen appeared to …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 75

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR