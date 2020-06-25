Magnitude-5.4 earthquake hits Van – Panorama

A magnitude-5.4 earthquake hit Turkey’s japanese province of Van, the nation’s catastrophe company mentioned in keeping with Hurriyet Daily News report.

The National Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) mentioned the quake occurred at 1.03 p.m. native time within the Özalp district at 6.9 kilometers beneath the bottom. There had been no speedy studies of casualties.

Some homes had been broken because of the tremors, and injury evaluation research are ongoing, The nation’s Interior Minister additionally made a press release on Twitter later, saying that solely partial injury to a single constructing had been reported.

Tremors triggered panic within the province, the place individuals had been seen working out of buildings.

The earthquake was additionally felt in neighboring provinces and districts, in keeping with studies.