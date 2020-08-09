Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes western Iran – Middle East Monitor

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake on Sunday shook Kermanshah Province in western Iran, stated authorities, Anadolu reports.

The quake that struck at 1.46 p.m. regional time (1046 GMT) had a depth of 8 kilometers (4.97 miles) and the center was Gilan- e-Garbh district, according to the Tehran University Seismological Center.

There were no instant reports of casualties.

Iran is among the most seismically active nations worldwide, where earthquakes happen typically and are harmful.

READ: Turkish authorities state 1 eliminated, 18 hurt in earthquake