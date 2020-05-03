Magnitude 3.2 earthquake hits Los Angeles, near Simi Valley

As indicated by the U.S. Geological Survey, at 2:45 p.m, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake was reported near Simi Valley.

The place that the earthquake happened, is one mile from Simi Valley, seven miles from Santa Clarita, seven miles from Calabasas, and seven miles from Stevenson Ranch.

During the past 10 days, there has been an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or bigger centered nearby.

Five earthquakes -on average- of 3.0 to 4.0 magnitude, take place each year in the Greater Los Angeles area, as claimed by a recent 3-year data sample.