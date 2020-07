A average earthquake was recorded on Armenia’s territory on Thursday morning, rattling a number of cities and villages in Ararat.

The magnitude 3.5 quake occurred at 6:11 am native time (GMT 02:11), in keeping with the Ministry of Emergency scenario.

The epicenter lied 3km south-east off Marmarashen, a village within the Ararat region. The jolts had been felt significantly within the cities of Artashat and Dvin.

The hypocenter depth was 10km.