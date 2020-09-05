Magnificent stone remains of 2,500-year-old royal palace from the time of the Kings of Judah found carefully buried outside the walls of Jerusalem – Armenian News

Archaeologists have actually discovered the magnificent stone remains of a 2,500-year-old royal palace outside the walls of Jerusalem that was– oddly– carefully buried.

The remains– that include elaborate ‘capitals’ that would have topped stone columns– date to the time of the Kings of Judah, the Daily Mail reports, mentioning historical findings.

The palace would have ignored King Solomon’s Temple in the heart of Jerusalem, however is thought to have actually been ruined in 586 BC by Babylonian intruders.

According to the specialists, the so- called ‘proto-Aeolian’ design seen on the capitals was common of royal structures– raising the possibility that the palace came from a king.