Magnificent stone remains of 2,500-year-old royal palace from the time of the Kings of Judah found carefully buried outside the walls of Jerusalem – Armenian News

Magnificent stone remains of 2,500-year-old royal palace from the time of the Kings of Judah found carefully buried outside the walls of Jerusalem

Archaeologists have actually discovered the magnificent stone remains of a 2,500-year-old royal palace outside the walls of Jerusalem that was– oddly– carefully buried.

The remains– that include elaborate ‘capitals’ that would have topped stone columns– date to the time of the Kings of Judah, the Daily Mail reports, mentioning historical findings.

The palace would have ignored King Solomon’s Temple in the heart of Jerusalem, however is thought to have actually been ruined in 586 BC by Babylonian intruders.

According to the specialists, the so- called ‘proto-Aeolian’ design seen on the capitals was common of royal structures– raising the possibility that the palace came from a king.

'This discovery attests to a new revival in the city and somewhat of an "exit from the walls" of the First Temple period after the Assyrian siege,' said Professor Billig. 'We have revealed villas, mansions and government buildings in the area outside the walls of the city,' he continued. 'This testifies to the relief felt by the city's residents and the recovery of Jerusalem's development after the Assyrian threat was over.' Pictured, an illustration of the palace

'At this point it is still difficult to say who hid the capitals in the way they were discovered and why they did so,' Professor Billig explained. 'There is no doubt that this is one of the mysteries at this unique site to which we will try to offer a solution,' he added

Experts believe that the palace was built at some point between the failed Assyrian siege of Jerusalem in 701 BC and the destruction of the city by the Babylonian forces of Nebuchadnezzar II in approximately 586 BC. During that time, Jerusalem was reigned over by a succession of eight different kings ¿ five of whom are named in the Bible as ancestors of Christ. The association between these ancient kings and the style of the artefacts is so close that a likeness of the stonework actually appears on modern Israel's five shekel coin, pictured

The palace would have overlooked King Solomon's Temple in the heart of Jerusalem, but is believed to have been destroyed in 586 BC. Pictured, an artist's impression of the view the palace would have if it still existed in the modern-day



