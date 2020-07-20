Magnetic GPS Tracker for Vehicles Equipment Trailers, Rechargeable Long Life Battery, Real Time Live GPS Tracking (Includes SIM Card and 1 Month Service)



This Magnetic GPS Tracker is designed for a wide range of uses. Teen driver starting to drive your cars? Want to keep your eye on your motorcycle, ATV, or RV? Do you have a business and need to track your heavy equipment or trailers? There are so many uses where a magnetic and portable GPS tracker can come in handy.

Bundle includes: 1 x magnetic car GPS tracker with charger, 1 x SIM card, and 1 month of GPS tracking service from WhereSafe when activating on a service plan.

Versatile and easily installed



Under the car or truck

Find a flat metallic spot that does not get hot! Strong magnets will keep it secured.

Under the hood

Find a good spot under the hood (again, that does not get hot!) and no one will know you are tracking your vehicle.

On your equipment

Most equipment and machines are metal with lots of spots for this tracker.

On your trailers

Find a good spot on your trailer to track it and everything it carries. (Make sure you hide it better than this!)

STRONG MAGNETS



High powered magnets allow for easy setup on vehicles, equipment, containers or anything else metal. Metal surfaces are not required though, as the GPS tracker can work in backpacks, suitcases or even packages being shipped across the country. There are a lot of uses for a portable and magnetic GPS tracker. Many GPS trackers out there require wiring into vehicles, but the portability of this GPS tracker allows you to move it from vehicle to vehicle as needed.

LONG LASTING BATTERY



The long-life battery allows you to track items that you may not be able to access for a while as well. At 10000 mAh, the battery can last up to 2 months on standby, or 1 month with average daily driving. This GPS tracker sleeps when the vehicle is not in motion and updates every 8 hours. When it starts to move, you get regular updates every 2 minutes

WhereSafe App and Hardware features



Magnetic GPS Tracker

Specifications

Independent of power source, rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery

No installation required, fully magnetic

Internal antennas

Small form factor fits anywhere

3.7V 10000mAh Li-ion Battery

Band: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900Mhz

Operating Temp: -20C to +55C (-4F to +131F)

WhereSafe App

Easy to use

To view the GPS locations you just need to download the user-friendly Android or iPhone app. The app also allows you to customize the alerts you will receive. It has the ability to send alerts for leaving the city, speeding, removal of the device, or after hours movement.

Service features

The WhereSafe app allows you to view the driving route, including stops made, for today and yesterday. View detail by clicking on a location. Time of location, speed of travel, or duration of stops made along the way. WhereSafe works from coast to coast across Canada and the United States of America.

You get one month of GPS tracking service included when activating the device on a service plan. Plans are 12.95/month or 99.95/year.

