Maginon WLR755AC Wireless WiFi Signal Range Repeater – Dual Band, 5ghz/433mbps & 2.4ghz/300mbps (733mpbs total) – Portable Extender with Ethernet Port, Router, Access Point – Internal Antenna

The MAGINON WLR755 WIFI EXTENDER DUAL BAND SIGNAL REPEATER BOOSTER is designed to conveniently extend WiFi coverage and improve the signal strength of your existing network to fill in those hard to reach areas. Simultaneously provides 5GHz 433Mbps and 2.4GHz 300Mbps dual bandwidth for a total of 733Mbps of lightning fast transfer speed. Extending a wireless signal has never been easier! An Ethernet port allows this repeater to act as a wireless adapter, converting wired devices into wireless devices. Once the initial setup is complete, this network booster can be plugged into any electrical outlet in the home. Provide the signal strength needed to penetrate walls and fill in spaces where signal may have previously been weak.

Create a guest connection by pressing the WPS button – your guests will then have their own safe and secure connection to your network.

Select between 3 working modes:

REPEATER MODE: Boosts your existing Wi-Fi coverage with a 733mbps high speed transfer rate.

ACCESS POINT (AC) MODE: Allows for a wired network connection.

WIRELESS ROUTER MODE: Allows you to create a wireless network to share with multiple devices.

ELIMINATES DEAD SPOTS Simultaneous 5GHz 433Mbps and 2.4GHz 300Mbps provide a total 733MBps of bandwidth, boosting your existing network to increase speed, improve stability, and extend the wireless signal range.

INTERNAL ANTENNAS Internal antennas give this WiFi repeater the ability to penetrate walls, sending a boosted signal to fill in dead spots, and providing an overall improved performance throughout the entire home.

3 WORKING MODES Use as a wireless repeater, router, or access point. Universally compatible with smartphone, iPhone, iPad, tablet, laptop, desktop, smart TV or any other WiFi enabled device.

QUICK EASY SET-UP Just plug this range extending signal amplifier into a wall outlet. Use the free “Maginon WiFi Extender” app (find in appstore), then press the WPS button to connect to and secure your wireless network.

3 YEAR WARRANTY We back our belief in the quality of our products by offering a 3 year warranty on all Maginon products.