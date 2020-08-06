

Magicard Enduro 3e Dual Sided ID Card Printer & Complete Supplies Package with Bodno ID Software



This Magicard Enduro 3e Dual Sided ID Card Printer & Complete Supplies Package with Bodno ID Software includes all the items and software to make in-house photo, membership, or ID cards. It includes the Enduro 3e Dual sided printer, MA300YMCKO full color ribbons, software, PVC cards, and photo ID camera. Everything you need to print your own cards is included in the box.

Use your own images, designs, graphics, or photos to print cards or use the ID Card Camera for easy-to-take photos.

What’s in the box?

Magicard Enduro3e Card Printer Setup and Support included Bodno ID Card Software Templates in the Bodno Software MA300 YMCKO – 300 prints Bodno Premium CR80 30 Mil Graphic Quality PVC Cards – 300 Cards Photo ID Camera Drivers for Windows and MAC

Benefits and Applications of the Magicard Enduro 3e Dual Sided ID Card Printer



Benefits of the Magicard Enduro3e Dual Sided ID Card Printer System

Produce a full-color photo IDs in 35 seconds or black and white in 7 seconds. The printer includes plug and play set up and operation instructions for quick out-of-box usage featuring a LCD screen, USB port, Ethernet port, all Windows version drivers and MAC certified plug-&-play drivers. The Enduro 3e includes a watermark security feature which provides four different Holo-Kote watermark patterns to choose from. The watermarks help secure against unauthorized card copying. Print on one or both sides of a card in a single pass.



Cards are automatically flipped over to print both sides of a card Small foot print 10.6” L x 8.4” W x 9.1” H and 9.7 Pounds Easy to use and set up Fast printing – 35 seconds per card 100 card input hopper Prints in full color or black Holo-Kote Security feature Edge to edge printing Windows XP/7/8/10 drivers MAC OS drivers Applications of the Magicard Enduro 3e Dual Sided ID Card Printer

The compact and durable printer is easy to use and designed for card printing of up to 5000 cards per year. The ideal choice for Businesses, Schools, Universities, Health Care, Hospitality, Laundromats Clubs or any midsize organization.

The ID Card Printer is suited for a range of applications:

Employee IDs Student IDs Membership Cards Gift cards Merchant Credit Cards Hotel / Motel key cards Proximity (HID 1386) cards Promotion cards.

Bodno Bronze Edition Software



Bodno software is the ultimate tool for your professional ID card production in a user-friendly way, designed to have the best performance with and without photos. Bodno facilitates all type of tasks related to card production such as the design, print and encode of ID cards. The suitable product for all type of organizations. Start now the creation of your own ID cards for universities, governmental, large companies, registration, identification, and access control. Free technical support, continuous development, and free updates ensure that you will have the best experience!

Bronze Edtion is included with this bundle. Some features of the Bronze edition:

Compatable with Windows and Mac Card templetes Print 1D Barcodes Image editor Signature on cards Can flip the card to print on the back Free updates Internal datebase – (store cards to reprint)

Card samples and features including Magicard famous Holokote



Add visual security to ID cards at no extra cost.

Exclusive to the Magicard Enduro3e Dual Sided ID Card Printer, HoloKote is a patented technology that can print a secure watermark on every card. The Magicard Enduro 3e Dual Sided ID Card Printer is supplied with four predefined watermarks that can be easily selected from the printer driver.

This all in one photo ID printer system is great to create your in house emplyee ID card program. The Magicard Enduro 3e Dual Sided ID Card Printer is very versatile. You can print in full color or black, the ID cards can be vertical or horizontal, compatible with Windows and MAC and is easy to use. Best for people looking to print up to 5000 cards per year

Whether you are looking for a new ID card printing solution to start printing your school IDs in-house, or are ready to upgrade your current employee ID card printer system to get more from your ID cards, This Magicard Enduro 3e Dual Sided ID Card Printer system is a great fit for any school or buisness with 300 or more students or employees.

