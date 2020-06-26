Magical returns in Pretty Polly at the Curragh on Sunday | Racing News

Magical faces just four rivals as she makes her come back to action in Sunday’s Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

Aidan O’Brien’s four-times Group One winner was retired after her Champion Stakes success last October, after a setback scuppered a well planned Breeders’ Cup trip.

However, the five-year-old was then came back to training in the spring and she will make her reappearance over 10 furlongs, with stablemate Fleeting also in the fall into line.

Jessica Harrington’s highly-regarded Cayenne Pepper is thrown in against the older fillies on her three-year-old debut, with Ger Lyons’ Roca Roma also hailing from the Classic generation.

The five-strong fall into line is completed by True Self, who had been a Group Three winner in Australia for Willie Mullins and was last seen finishing out of the places in Riyadh in February.

The other Group race on the card is the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes, in which Denis Hogan’s Make A Challenge makes a quick reappearance after cantering home in front at Naas last Saturday.

Forever In Dreams found another Hogan inmate, Sceptical, too good on her return but she also features among nine contenders, which likewise incorporate a British raider in the model of Kevin Ryan’s Queen Jo Jo and Speak In Colours, who finished fifth in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Ascot a week ago for Joseph O’Brien.