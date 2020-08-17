Magical Photo From The ISS Captures Two Enchanting Earth Phenomena in One Image

Earth is a truly magical location.

We understand that’s not the sort of thing you ‘d anticipate to keep reading a science site, however simply have a look at the photo above – a pre-dawn image taken by an Expedition 62 team member on the International Space Station (ISS) back in March.

In this image, taken when the ISS was flying simply south of the Alaskan Peninsula, the wonderful colours you’re seeing are particles in Earth’s upper environment communicating in various methods, resulting in two totally various climatic phenomena in one image.

Truly magical to take a look at, however likewise quickly described with some science.

The very first phenomenon is the aurora – the radiant green, red-tipped phenomenon on the left side of the image. Auroras happen when charged particles from the solar wind hit Earth’s magnetosphere— a type of protective cape where such particles are at the impulses of our electromagnetic field.

Mixed with climatic gases such as oxygen and nitrogen, the particles produce the colours we understand as the aurora.

Excited by solar wind, oxygen atoms at the greatest elevation release this excess energy as the red radiance, while and green is triggered by ecstatic oxygen or nitrogen particles launching energy at lower elevations.

But the aurora is just one part of this …