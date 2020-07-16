Magical Memory facing key scan | Racing News

Connections of multiple Group race-winning sprinter Magical Memory is likely to make a decision later this month regarding his potential retirement.

The gelded son of Zebedee had been on course to create his begin in a lot more than two years eventually month’s Guineas Festival at Newmarket until aggravating a classic leg injury.

With an initial scan showing the leg had yet to heal, the Charlie Hills-trained eight-year-old might have time called on his career should there remain no signs of improvement.

Magical Memory shot to prominence in the 2015 Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood before adding three Pattern race victories to his name, including two the following year in the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket and the Duke Of York Stakes.

Sam Hoskins, racing manager to owners Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds, said: “Magical Memory was supposed to run at Newmarket’s Guineas meeting, having been off for 2 years.

“He was working so well with the likes of Khaadem, but then that he was found to be slightly lame in the exact same leg that he injured previously – three days before declaration.

“He had one scan at the end of last month and the leg still wasn’t quite there and he will have another one in the next fortnight. If there is any risk there at all we will retire him.”

Although Magical Memory failed to beat a rival when last sighted, Hoskins was confident he still had plenty more to supply ahead of ending up in his latest setback.

Hoskins added: “We were looking forward to having a great time in some of the big handicaps with him as he’d been eased a few pounds by the handicapper and the signs were still there before his setback he was enjoying it.

“He doesn’t owe us anything, though, and he has been an honourable servant. We are not going to force him to race again – the leg has got to be better for him to do so.”