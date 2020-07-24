Magical heads Curragh field in Tattersalls Gold Cup | Racing News

Last year’s winner Magical is the star destination amongst 6 horses stated for the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on Sunday.

Aidan O’Brien’s mare was a fantastic winner of the 10- furlong Group One last season and was last seen including a 5th high-level success to her record in the Pretty Polly Stakes 4 weeks earlier.

Magical likewise had the alternative of handling old enemy Enable in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot on Saturday, however connections chosen to keep her in the house and she will be red-hot preferred to end up being the very first horse to claim back-to-back renewals of the Tattersalls Gold Cup because So You Think (2011 and 2012).

O’Brien likewise saddles Sir Dragonet and Armory in a race he has actually currently won on a record 8 celebrations, while his child Joseph is represented by Buckhurst, who declared his 3rd course and range win in last month’s Alleged Stakes.

Jessica Harrington’s Leo De Fury steps up in class after winning the Group Two Mooresbridge Stakes, with in 2015’s Irish St Leger heroine Search For A Song associating something to show for Dermot Weld.

The Moyglare Stud Farm- owned filly was a frustrating 6th behind Leo De Fury here last month and was brought up on her most current trip in the Munster Oaks at Cork after slipping on the very first bend.

Moyglare’s Fiona Craig stated: “It’s terrific to have a filly efficient in running in races like this. Magical is an astounding mare and will be a difficult nut to break, however we have actually kept ‘Search’ in training to run her, so we’ll try.

” I believe she most likely required the run in the Mooresbridge and after that we went to Cork on a fact-finding objective ahead of this race and found out absolutely nothing as the hind legs went from under her and she mistook.

“She had a great day out and she’s been great because. She can be her own worst opponent sometimes, however she’s using a hood now and she does appear to rather like it, so ideally that will assist.

“We’re keen to see how she gets on over this trip. If she tells us she needs to step back up we can do that, but we’ll give it our best shot and see what happens.”