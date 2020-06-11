Magical and Addeybb set to clash again at Royal Ascot | Racing News

Magical and Addeybb could renew their rivalry after both featured among a top-class 12 entries for Wednesday’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Just three-quarters of a length separated the pair in the 10-furlong Champion Stakes at the conclusion of this past year, with Magical initially retired after a setback prevented a Breeders’ Cup run.

However, the five-year-old was returned to training with Aidan O’Brien this year and is among four possible Ballydoyle contenders along with last year’s Juddmonte International hero Japan, Australian Group One winner Magic Wand and Fleeting.

After his Champion Stakes defeat, Addeybb travelled to Australia where he enjoyed a successful spring for William Haggas, winning two Group Ones in the Ranvet Stakes and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Barney Roy could represent Charlie Appleby having won twice in Dubai early in the day in the season, including the Group One Jebel Hatta, as the John Gosden-trained Terebellum, who had been a winner at Newmarket a week ago, is still another for owner Godolphin.

Gosden even offers Brigadier Gerard winner Lord North in the mix along with Mehdaayih, who finished fifth in the Champion Stakes.

Fox Tal was fourth that day and he could be one of two for 2000 Guineas-winning handler Andrew Balding with Bangkok also on the Kingsclere team.

The Roger Charlton-trained Headman might have his first run since finishing fifth in the Irish Champion Stakes last September.