Magic Johnson says he still has ‘the talk’ with his sons about interacting with police

His grandfather ready his father, who ready him, Johnson advised CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday, and he’s had “the talk” with his two sons about interacting with police. It’s the dialogue all black and brown dad and mom have with their youngsters so they do not say or do the fallacious factor round a police officer, ending up on the ever-growing record of males and boys who’ve died by the hands of police.
“I had that conversation because it’s important that I have that conversation with both E.J. and Andre,” Johnson stated on speaking with his sons. “Let’s look at George Floyd. He did everything he was supposed to do. And this police officer put all his body weight, all his body weight on his neck, right, for eight minutes. So if that can happen to George Floyd, it can happen to E.J. and Andre and more black men.”
Some protests have been peaceable, whereas others have turned violent. Johnson stated Floyd’s dying illustrates why the black group has by no means actually trusted police.
“There’s been a lot of George Floyd’s in our community that hasn’t been reported or seen, and people who live in black America know that,” he stated. “Only reason now that we’re acting like this is because we’re fed up. We’re tired of it. We can’t take it anymore.”
Johnson stated he did respect that it wasn’t simply black folks within the protests.
“All race of people are out there, and they’re showing their power and they’re letting their voice be heard,” he stated.
“These young people got to have a voice at the table. They want their voices heard. They want their concerns heard. And then they want action to take place. And so they’re going to still protest for a long time until their voices are heard.”