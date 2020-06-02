Magic Johnson says he still has ‘the talk’ with his sons about interacting with police

His grandfather ready his father, who ready him, Johnson advised CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday, and he’s had “the talk” with his two sons about interacting with police. It’s the dialogue all black and brown dad and mom have with their youngsters so they do not say or do the fallacious factor round a police officer, ending up on the ever-growing record of males and boys who’ve died by the hands of police.

“I had that conversation because it’s important that I have that conversation with both E.J. and Andre,” Johnson stated on speaking with his sons. “Let’s look at George Floyd. He did everything he was supposed to do. And this police officer put all his body weight, all his body weight on his neck, right, for eight minutes. So if that can happen to George Floyd, it can happen to E.J. and Andre and more black men.”

Protests have erupted in cities across the country and the world calling for justice in Floyd’s dying. Floyd was unarmed when former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin’s put his knee on his neck as Floyd pleaded that he could not breathe. Chauvin and three different officers have been fired on account of Floyd’s dying, however solely Chauvin was charged with third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter.

Some protests have been peaceable, whereas others have turned violent. Johnson stated Floyd’s dying illustrates why the black group has by no means actually trusted police.