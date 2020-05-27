NBA legend Magic Johnson says he’s hopeful health experts will soon come up with effective treatment to help patients beat coronavirus — but added important parts in overcoming the pandemic will be expanding testing and healthcare access to African American communities who have been hit the hardest.
Magic Johnson calls out racial disparities in pandemic testing
