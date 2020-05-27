Magic Johnson calls out racial disparities in pandemic testing

By
Mayukh Saha
-

NBA legend Magic Johnson says he’s hopeful health experts will soon come up with effective treatment to help patients beat coronavirus — but added important parts in overcoming the pandemic will be expanding testing and healthcare access to African American communities who have been hit the hardest.
#Coronavirus #CNN #News

source

Post Views: 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR