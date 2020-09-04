Magic Chef MCBR440B2 4.4 Cubic Feet Compact Mini Refrigerator & Freezer with Adjustable Temperature Control, Black



From your dorm room or garage to anywhere in between, rest assured you’ll always have space for your favorite foods and beverages with the Magic Chef MCBR440B2 4.4 Cubic Feet Compact Mini Refrigerator & Freezer. This mini-fridge has 4.4 cubic feet of storage space and comes with a built-in freezer compartment, allowing it to double as fridge and freezer. The grab and go dispenser stores 12-ounce cans, while the in-door storage space is perfect for a wide variety of items. This dorm fridge has a clear crisper drawer that makes it easier to maximize product life. This refrigerator even comes with adjustable temperature control and leveling legs that let you stabilize the refrigerator. Always have a place for your food and beverages with the Magic Chef MCBR440B2 4.4 Cubic Feet Compact Mini Refrigerator & Freezer.

MINI FRIDGE: 4.4 cubic feet mini refrigerator with freezer compartment

GRAB AND GO: Grab and go can dispenser stores 12-ounce cans

AMPLE STORAGE: In-door storage options offer plenty of extra space

CLEAR CRISPER: Clear crisper drawer maximizes product life

ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE CONTROL: Designed with adjustable temperature control