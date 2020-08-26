Magic Chef MCAF56DB Air Fryer, Black



Who doesn’t love a crispy fried snack now and then? With this small air fryer, you can enjoy your favorite tasty snacks without the added grease and fat. The powerful fan moves hot air quickly and evenly over the surface of your food, crisping it to a perfect golden brown every time! Imagine fresh hot chicken wings, crisp cauliflower, and golden-brown fries, all cooked to perfection without submerging anything in oil! It’s a real game-changer. Get started right away with the included air fryer recipes cookbook.

This 6qt air fryer can be set to cook at up to 400 degrees, with the simple and intuitive controls. And cleanup will be a breeze thanks to the dishwasher-safe parts and a stainless-steel interior, all designed to be wiped out quickly. The lightweight construction and compact footprint make it easy to give this air fryer a permanent home on your kitchen counter.

Magic Chef is built on the pillars of three core goals: easy everything, everyday dependability, and accessible customer service. Simply put, the Magic Chef brand is committed to making products that are simple and easy to use for consumers.

EASY TO USE – This airfryer has easy to use digital controls and a removable, dishwasher safe basket

STYLISH – You can enjoy healthy eating, and this black air fryer will look good in your kitchen too

READY TO GO – Comes with all you need to make healthy snacks right away, even an air fryer cookbook

QUALITY – This large air fryer is made with quality materials for dependability, longevity and style

MAGIC CHEF – With good quality products and trusted expertise, Magic Chef is a name you can count on