Magic Chef 4.4 cu. ft. Mini Refrigerator Black

Whether you’re college-bound or simply want a little extra refrigerator space in your home, this Magic Chef 4.4 cu. ft. Mini Refrigerator has the storage options you’re looking for. A can dispenser conveniently keeps soda in the door while additional door shelves provide space for other frequently used items. Glass refrigerator shelves are easy to clean and keep food items organized. Energy Star qualified to meet or exceed federal guidelines for energy efficiency for year-round energy and money savings Upfront Interior analog controls for making quick adjustments to internal temperature 3 fresh-food glass shelves help keep foods organized and are easy to clean In Door Can dispenser keeps soda cans neat and makes it easy for you to just grab one and go Door shelves help you keep frequently used items up front for easy access 0.5 cu. ft. freezer capacity for storing frozen convenience items 4.4 cu. ft. capacity compact refrigerator is manual defrost Reversible door offers multiple options for placement in a room Flush back for ease of installation Warranty is 1 Year Parts and Labor and 5 years on Compressor (part only)

Convenient compact refrigerator Shelves are easy to clean Includes freezer compartment