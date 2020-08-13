Magic Chef 1.1 cu ft Microwave, 10 power levels 8 auto cook menus (White)



Upgrade kitchen equipment with the 1.1 Cubic-ft, 1,000-Watt Microwave with Digital Touch. With 30-sec express cooking and eight quick-set menu buttons, the white microwave has a kitchen timer/clock and weight and time defrost. The push-button door microwave has a turntable, digital touch and ten power levels. The microwave features electronic controls with a LED display.

Sold as 1 Each.

1.1 Cu Ft Capacity

1,000w

Digital Touch

10 Power Levels. Express Cooking Functions.