Magic Chef 1.1 Cu. Ft. 1000W Countertop Microwave Oven with Stylish Door Handle, Black

Prepare a snack or a meal with the Magic Chef 1.1 cu. ft. countertop microwave oven with stylish door handle. Quickly and easily prepare a wide variety of foods with 1000 watts of power, 10 power levels and 8 one-touch cooking programs to help you. Defrost by time or eliminate the guesswork and defrost by weight. In a extra hurry? The express cooking function and memory function streamlines your cooking time.

1.1 cu-ft. capacity

1, 000W power

Digital touch interface

10 power levels

Electronic controls with LED display