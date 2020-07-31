Magic Chef 0.7 Cu. Ft. 700W Oven in White Countertop Microwave. 7



Prepare a snack or a meal with the Magic Chef 0.7 cu. ft. countertop microwave oven. Quickly and easily prepare a wide variety of foods with 700 watts of power, 10 power levels, and 8 one-touch cooking programs to help you. The defrost key gives you two options: automatic defrost by weight or manual defrost by time. In a extra hurry? The express cooking function and memory function streamlines your cooking time.

.7cubic feet capacity

700-watt Electronic controls with led display

Digital touch

10 Power Levels

