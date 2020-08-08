Maggie Haberman: Trump’s stimulus move could backfire on him

By
Jackson Delong
-

CNN’s Maggie Haberman concerns the optics of President Donald Trump discussing a stimulus strategy while at a special golf club and alerts the move could backfire if he does not follow through on his hazard of executive action to assist Americans struck financially by the coronavirus.

