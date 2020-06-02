Maggie Cardinal obituary | UK news

My good friend Maggie Cardinal, who has died aged 77, spent a lot of the second half of her life as a landlady, taking in budding younger actors at her residence in Kentish Town, north London. She was a neighbour of Michael Croft, the founding father of the National Youth theatre of Great Britain, and lots of of his prices had been despatched her manner.

She supplied help and care to individuals who had been typically away from residence for the primary time. Her spontaneous events had been well-known; conversations round her kitchen desk may final for days.

Maggie was born in Dagenham, Essex, to Sid Brock, a carpenter, and his spouse, Rachel(nee Roughly). Her early childhood was spent in Goodmayes within the county, the place she railed in opposition to the stifling smallness of 1950s suburban life. After leaving Mayfield secondary trendy faculty, in Ilford, like many younger girls of the period she skilled as a shorthand-typist and this led her right into a job as a secretary for the movie director and producer David Cobham.

The work necessitated a transfer to Soho in London, the place her landlady was an ex-member of the Bluebell Girls dance troupe. Maggie remembered this era of her life as certainly one of her happiest and she or he fell in love with the seedy, theatrical glamour of Soho, rising with a rejection of formal conference and a low tolerance for individuals she thought of “boring”.

In 1966 she married Jean-Claude Cardinal, a French chemical engineer who labored for Dupont, they usually spent the 70s residing in Luxembourg, Geneva after which Paris, the place Maggie opened a toy store referred to as Jouets Extraordinaires, serving prospects in fluent French however with a stubbornly English accent.

Returning to London in 1978 along with her husband and their two youngsters, she began working as an inside designer and indulged her love of color and material by renovating their giant household home in Kentish Town. Quite a few younger actors started to lodge with Michael subsequent door, and they’d typically slip spherical to Maggie’s for impromptu gatherings. After she was divorced from Jean-Claude within the mid-80s, she started to lease out rooms to the actors herself.

What lots of them will bear in mind of Maggie is sitting round in her fashionable kitchen with grape-coloured partitions, laughing, consuming gin and chain-smoking, with the occasional outburst of singing. Quite a few illustrious theatrical careers began right here, together with that of Paul Roseby, now head of the National Youth theatre.

Maggie is survived by her youngsters, Sebastian and Isabelle.