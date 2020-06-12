Maggie Alphonsi says RFU is working hard to improve diversity but still has ‘a lot to do’ | Rugby Union News



















Maggie Alphonsi needs to develop into RFU president someday and believes diversity on the prime of sporting our bodies is essential

Former England worldwide Maggie Alphonsi insists the RFU is working hard to improve diversity in rugby but accepts there is still “a lot to do”.

World Cup winner Alphonsi, 36, is eager to play her half in making rugby extra inclusive – at present she is the one black individual sitting on the 61-strong RFU council – with girls additionally under-represented.

The killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter motion has introduced the problem of racial equality into sharp focus and Alphonsi says the RFU is actively attempting to improve diversity in any respect ranges of English rugby.

Alphonsi made 74 appearances for England

“When we talk about diversity I think what we tend to do with rugby is generally, we’ll look at the first 15 players in the men’s England side and ask ‘is that diverse enough?’ and actually you look at that squad and it’s pretty diverse, there’s a real mix of people there,” Alphonsi instructed Sky Sports News.

“But truly our recreation is not simply concerning the males. It’s about girls, it is concerning the recreation at grassroots degree, and I’d like to suppose that diversity has improved.

“We’ve still received a lot to do particularly after I take into consideration the ladies’s recreation on the elite finish, diversity is very restricted. Diversity in roles of management and in positions of affect is additionally very restricted.

“I truly believe that we are working to improve it, but we definitely have a lot to do to get to a point where I feel like we’re really representing the population that play within our game.”

‘Pathway there to develop into RFU president’

Former England flanker Alphonsi was elected to the RFU council in 2016 and has reiterated her want on turning into president someday. She feels the organisation is now progressive sufficient for that to occur.

“I truly do believe that the pathway is there for me to get to that,” Alphonsi added. “I’m in an excellent start line and never till you make you are ambitions clear do individuals truly begin to realise what they’ll do to assist assist you.

“We’ve had so many good presidents. You look at Jason Leonard when he was the president in 2015 for the men’s Rugby World Cup.

Alphonsi feels the RFU is now progressive sufficient for her to finally develop into president

“He’s a rugby participant who has achieved a lot for the sport but additionally a rugby participant who got here from a state faculty, not essentially the traditional faculty that you could be see from the standard rugby union individual.

“I definitely think that the pathway is there. I just now need to really make sure that I’m on that pathway and working towards that role.

“I’ve been a part of the RFU in many alternative roles as an worker but additionally as a participant so I do know the sport very well and I do know the organisation very well.

“Being part of the council has definitely given me a better understanding of the organisation. I definitely think I’m in a very good position to work my way up to that role.”