The product that we are offering here is an essential gift that you can send the people who love driving and require charging their phones. The wireless charging phone mount that is offered, the MagEZ Case and the MagEZ Mount Qi, offers a stable base for the wireless charging of your iPhone 12.

The use of this product is quite easy as you have to place your phone on the wireless charging mount and let the auto-aligning magnets do their magic. These magnets will secure your phone to the base no matter how bumpy the journey might be.

The product includes 3 handy bases, which include a suction-cup base for the dash, an air vent mount, and a mini mount. The gift set comes in a specially designed box and provides a space where you can write your personal greetings.

They do not offer any kind of customization.

Elements That Are Present InThe Product:

1: In-Car Use

2: Magnetic Wireless Charging

3: Fast Charging

4: Stable & Secure

5: Auto- Alignment

6: Safety Sensors

Features Offered By The Product:

1: MagEZ Case for iPhone 12 Series

The product is crafted using aerospace-grade aramid fiber, the slim MagEZ Case offers protection along with a minimalist design. Embedded metal strips help the attachment of the MagEZ Case to the MagEZ range of chargers and mounts.

2: MagEZ Mount Qi

This is a magnetic in-car wireless charger that can be mounted wherever you feel, in order to fulfill your needs.

3: Attach and Charge Wirelessly

You need to attach the ultra-slim MagEZ Case to the magnetic car phone charger for stable wireless charging even though the roads might be bumpy.

4: Friendly Wireless Charging

You can use the MagEZ Case for iPhone 12 with any Qi-certified wireless charger, including the MagEZ Mount Qi.

5: Reliable Wireless Charging Mount

You can charge your device quickly with a 10W magnetic cell phone charger. There is a built-in cooling fan and several safety sensors which ensures the protection of your smartphone while it is being charged. The power is 7.5W for iPhones and 10W for Samsung phones.

6: Suction Cup Base

The suction cup sticks the charger to the dash of your car.

7: Universal Mount

The mount is single-use and compatible with everything.

8: Air Vent Clip

You can attach Mount Qi to a horizontal air vent by using the special clip.

Specifications Of The Product:

The weight of the MagEZ Mount Qi is approximately 3.5 ounces or 98.7 grams. The MagEZ Case weighs around 0.53 ounces or 15 grams.

The MagEZ Mount Qi includes a USB-C Wired Charging and a wireless charging output of 7.5 W for Apple devices and 10W for Samsung devices. It requires an input of 5volts/2 amperes for Apple devices or 9volts or 2 amperes for Samsung devices. There are built-in sensors that can detect overheating and fluctuation in the current and voltage.

The Case has a 3D Grip technology that is trademarked and provides a smooth texture which also increases the grip.

The MagEZ Mount Qi is compatible with the MagEZ Case and the MagEZ Case Pro. It can charge all the Qi-Enabled Mobiles using a MagEZ Case/MagEZ Case Pro except the Samsung Galaxy S21 & S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, HUAWEI P40 Pro, Samsung S20 Ultra, and OnePlus 8 Pro as they require an additional adapter.

You can use the MagEZ Case with an iPhone mini, an iPhone 12, an iPhone 12 Pro, and an iPhone 12 Pro Max and can be attached to any MagEZ magnetic charger. The USB cable is a Type A to Type C cable.

The MagEZ Mount Qi is made out of a mixture of Aramid fiber and Zinc alloy. The MagEZ Case is made from Aramid fiber only.

The product has a warranty of 1 year.

The Total Package Of The Product

The entire package contains a MagEZ Case for iPhone 12 mini/12/12 Pro/12 Pro Max, a MagEZ Mount Qi, a Suction Base, An Air Vent Clip, A USB A-C Charging cable of 1-meter length, and a Mini Sticker Base.

The entire product is available to you at only $89.99.