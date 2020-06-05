Maesaiah Thabane: Former Lesotho PM’s wife re-arrested for killing of husband’s ex-wife

Thabane will stay in custody till June 16, after her bail was revoked on allegations that due course of was not adopted throughout her first court docket look in February when she was charged with homicide, police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli informed CNN.

Molibeli stated the previous first girl is again behind bars on a technicality as a result of the prosecution was not allowed to make arguments opposing her bail through the listening to.

The bail quantity of 1,000 maloti ($58) was additionally paid lengthy after she was launched and never upon her launch in February, the commissioner stated.

CNN has made repeated makes an attempt to succeed in Maesaiah Thabane’s lawyer however has but to listen to again. Neither she nor her husband, former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, have spoken publicly in regards to the allegations.