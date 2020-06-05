Maesaiah Thabane: Former Lesotho PM’s wife re-arrested for killing of husband’s ex-wife

Thabane will stay in custody till June 16, after her bail was revoked on allegations that due course of was not adopted throughout her first court docket look in February when she was charged with homicide, police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli informed CNN.
Molibeli stated the previous first girl is again behind bars on a technicality as a result of the prosecution was not allowed to make arguments opposing her bail through the listening to.
The bail quantity of 1,000 maloti ($58) was additionally paid lengthy after she was launched and never upon her launch in February, the commissioner stated.
CNN has made repeated makes an attempt to succeed in Maesaiah Thabane’s lawyer however has but to listen to again. Neither she nor her husband, former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, have spoken publicly in regards to the allegations.
Molibeli stated following her re-arrest, she would seem once more in court docket the place due course of can be adopted.
He didn’t say when that may occur.
“She is in jail as we speak,” Molibeli stated.
Maesaiah Thabane was charged with ordering the killing of Lipolelo Thabane, who was shot useless close to her residence in Lesotho’s capital, Maseru, in June 2017.
The former first girl fled the nation in January regardless of a police warrant for her arrest, however she turned herself in to police in February after spending weeks in South Africa.