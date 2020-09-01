Maersk to cut jobs in major reorganisation, internal email says By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: The Maersk Line container ship Maersk Sentosa is assisted by pulls as it browses the River Mersey in Liverpool



COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Shipping group Maersk (CO:-RRB- will cut task cuts as part of a major reorganisation, an internal email sent out to Maersk staff members programs.

Maersk, which manages about one in 5 containers delivered worldwide, has actually been under pressure from financiers to speed its change from an unwieldy corporation.

The business offered its oil and gas possessions in 2017 to Total (PA:-RRB- as part of efforts to end up being a more structured business concentrated on its container and in- land logistics service for big consumers such as Walmart (N:-RRB- and Nike (N:-RRB-.

The combination of its Damco freight forwarding service and Africa- focused provider Safmarine will occur by the end of this year, with its Hamburg Sud operation likewise impacted by the shake-up, the email stated.

“Simplifying the organisation will regrettably impact jobs due to duplicate roles and roles that will no longer be needed,” Chief Commercial Officer Vincent Clerc stated in the email.

Maersk decreased to talk about theinternal email The email offered no information on the variety of task cuts or staff members impacted.

Hamburg Sud, will stay a different brand name however its back …