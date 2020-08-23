Maduro says Venezuela buying Iranian missiles ‘a good idea’ By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro speaks throughout an occasion with the youth of Venezuela’s United Socialist Party in Caracas



CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday stated it would be a “good idea” to check out buying missiles from Iran, a day after Colombia stated Venezuela was thinking about such a strategy in the middle of growing ties in between Caracas and Tehran.

Iran in May provided gas to Venezuela to reduce persistent lacks, activating alarm bells in Washington as the 2 nations broaden trade relations in the middle of efforts to weaken aggressive U.S. sanctions programs.

“It had not occurred to me, it had not occurred to us,” Maduro stated throughout a telecasted broadcast with cabinet members, advising Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino to follow up and jokingly informing his cabinet to keep the strategy a trick.

“Padrino, what a good idea, to speak with Iran to see what short, medium and long range missiles they have, and if it is possible, given the great relations we have with Iran.”

Colombian President Ivan Duque stated on Thursday that Maduro is wanting to purchase Iranian missiles and is turning over weapons made in Russia and Belarus to Colombian armed groups, pointing out intelligence reports.

Weapons purchases appear …